Penwortham car keying: Police urge residents to sign up to Lancashire Talking service
Police in Penwortham have vowed to act over a spate of car keying attacks.
The Post reported how dozens of cars had been targeted in the Priory Estate area on Tuesday, causing thousands of pounds of damage.
It followed a similar attack in January.
Chief Inspector Chris Abbott said: “Regarding vehicles being damaged in the Penwortham area, I can confirm we are aware of reports of vehicles being damaged and scratched, or ‘keyed’.
"The local Neighbourhood Officer and her team are currently investigating these offences and making enquiries to identify the person responsible.
"The team are visiting addresses in the area and asking residents to sign up to a service called Lancashire Talking. This service will allow the team to communicate directly with residents and assist anyone with information to contact the investigating officer directly.
"We will also use this service to send messages out to the community and keep people updated as enquiries progress. I would please urge anyone who has been a victim of this crime to report it to the police.”
Several people affected by the crime have said they will be installing CCTV cameras at their homes in a bid to catch the perpetrator, and some say they will persue a court claim against whoever is found responsible.
Penwortham Councillor David Howarth called the vandalism “mindless” and urged those affected to contact the police in order to force action.
He said: “It’s very upsetting for people. The problem is catching them though. Even if the police increased patrols, we have no ideas when the culprit will be around.”