Police probe launched into sex assault claims at Chorley FM radio station

Police are investigating allegations that a director of local radio station Chorley FM was sexually assaulted at work.

Sam Martin has also launched an employment tribunal case against the station claiming she was “harassed, bullied and victimised” into quitting her role.

Ms Martin, who has chosen to go public after calling in police, said: “No woman should ever be bullied for standing up for herself. It shouldn’t be allowed to happen to anyone.”

A spokesman for the station said: “We are aware of the current allegations made against Chorley FM.

“However, we will not be commenting on the case while it is being considered as part of a legal process as it is not appropriate to do so.”

Ms Martin, the station’s former marketing director, claims she was groped in the office.

But, when she complained about the incident, she alleges the Chorley FM senior hierarchy ignored her allegations.

The board of the radio station has changed since the alleged incident.

Ms Martin was suspended without pay and then decided to resign.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We have received a report in relation to this case.”