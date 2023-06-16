Lancashire police force is made up of 3,000 Police Officers and 2,500 Police Staff – of which 290 are PCSOs and 460 Special Constabulary Officers, Police Cadets and Community Volunteers.

Considering the population of Preston and South Ribble is more than 250,000 – not to mention the rest of Lancashire – are there enough police on the streets?

We wanted to know your thoughts, so we asked you the question on the Lancashire Post Facebook page

Are there enough police on the streets in Preston and South Ribble?

Here’s what you said …

Lynn Cartwright

The questions should really be: Are there ANY Police on the streets of Preston and South Ribble? Might see a couple every now and again on horseback now the weather is getting better!

Mandy Hilton

I can’t remember the last time I saw one so maybe that’s the answer.

Lindsay Amelia Geldeard

Very rare you see them out and about nowadays, shocking! People still using mobile phones whilst driving, people dangerous driving, the list goes on and on.

Thomas Bennett

There isn't enough police/staff in the background doing all the supporting work to get convictions through the courts. Arresting someone is only the first part of the justice system.

Joanne Etheridge

No, used to be a police presence every time I went into town, nowhere to be seen now. Tory cut-backs going back to 2010 are to blame. Will never go back to what it was. There used to be a local police officer in every town and village, all gone now. Very sad.

Vin Nayee

Too many of the fake police (no offence) community police and not enough proper police.

Paul Briggs

No never seen a Bobby walking his beat or patch for years, all they seem to do is drive round, even then you don't see them much.

Neil Coupe

Bring back two compulsory years walking the beat and then move onto specialist departments.

Jean Myers

When I went to Preston Police station on Lancaster Road on Saturday a notice on the door said Closed until Monday 12th June, the nearest police station opened was Chorley or Leyland. And I thought Preston was a a City.

Alan Fisher

No there isn’t any at all, can’t remember the last time I saw a policeman walking the beat around where I live.

Josh Dawson

There is not enough police anywhere.

Margaret Wyatt

Don’t seem to see any round Garstang, I see the vehicles always parked up at the police station but never see them on foot walking around any more.

Claire Wood

There are police in Bamber Bridge however they can't do anything about the behaviour of the kids that are causing the trouble. Their hands are tied and the kids are fully aware of that.

Ange Gray

Is there Eck! Anyone that thinks there is wants a reality check!