Police officers hospitalised with 'head and body' injuries after being assaulted in Blackburn

The officers were called to St Gabriel’s Avenue at around 2.10pm today (May 6).

While responding to the incident they were punched, causing them to suffer "head and body injuries".

They were later taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment.

Further patrols attended the scene and a 38-year-old man from Blackburn esd arrested on suspicion of affray and assaulting a police officer. He is currently in custody.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses and are keen to speak to anyone with CCTV or video footage of the incident.

Temp Det Insp Kate Kennedy, of Blackburn CID, said: "This was a shocking assault which has left two of our officers, simply doing their jobs, requiring hospital treatment.

"An investigation is underway and while we have made an arrest, we are keen to recover any video footage which shows what happened.

"The altercation happened on the street and I believe a number of people were in the area at the time. If you have CCTV or mobile phone footage showing the incident, please come forward.

"Furthermore, there is some suggestion the assault was filmed and uploaded to Facebook Live. Again, if you can help our enquiries, please contact us."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or by emailing [email protected], quoting log number 0741 of May 6.