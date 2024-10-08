Police officer who set up a fake Twitter account to publish sexually explicit images of himself barred
Following a hearing on Friday, October 4, former Police Constable Jonathan Hodgson was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour, amounting to gross misconduct and dismissal without notice, had he still been a serving officer.
It is understood that PC Hodgson created a Twitter account (now known as X), under a fake name, which he used to publish sexually explicit images of himself.
Hodgson’s activities were disclosed and investigated, following receipt of anonymous information submitted to Cumbria Constabulary’s Professional Standards Department.
He resigned from the Constabulary in March 2023, however internal proceedings continued, culminating in today’s misconduct hearing where the panel found Hodgson's actions amounted to gross misconduct.
As a result, he will now be barred from returning to policing, should he attempt to do so.
Chief Constable of Cumbria Constabulary Rob Carden said: “The result of the misconduct hearing will ensure that former PC Hodgson can never again become a police officer here or elsewhere.
“The former officer’s actions, as heard by the misconduct panel, were abhorrent and amounted to discreditable conduct.
“Had he not resigned, he would have been dismissed for his actions.”
He added: “I can assure the public that the overwhelming majority of our officers act with professionalism, both in their working and private life.
“I hope that the outcome of the Misconduct Proceedings will demonstrate to the public that all allegations against police officers and staff are treated with the utmost seriousness, investigated thoroughly and, where wrong-doing is found to be evidenced, significant action is taken to hold them accountable.”