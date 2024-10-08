Man accused of stabbing British Police Transport officer fails to turn up to Preston Court
Russel Smith, 53, of Shakespeare Road, Preston, has been charged with one count of Attempted Murder and one count of Possession of a Bladed Article after an on duty officer was stabbed during Radio 2 in the Park weekend last month.
Paramedics attended and the man was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries.
The attack, which took place at Preston Railway Station, at 9.30pm on Saturday, September 7, was described as an "isolated incident".
Smith was due to appear at Preston Crown Court earlier today to enter a plea but failed to show up.
He has been remanded in custody and is now due for arraignment on Thursday, November 28.
A trial date has also been set for February next year.
When BTP were contacted by Lancashire Evening Post they said that the officer’s injuries were not life threatening or life changing.