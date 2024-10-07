Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 35-year-old man has been named after he was charged with shoplifting from a Preston shopping centre.

Callum Fitzpatrick, 35, of St Michael’s Road, Preston was arrested after gift sets were stolen from Matalan in St George’s Shopping Centre at around 1pm on Friday (October 5).

He has since been charged and will appear at Preston Magistrates Court this morning.

A police spokesperson said: “We have charged a man following a theft from a store in Preston city centre.

“It was reported that numerous gift sets were stolen from Matalan in St George’s Shopping Centre at around 1pm on Friday (October 5).

“A 35-year-old man was arrested nearby. We can now tell you that Callum Fitzpatrick, 35, of St Michael’s Road, Preston has been charged with theft from a shop will appear before Preston Magistrates Court this morning.”

Lancashire Police made a second shoplifting arrest on Sunday after a 35-year-old from Manchester was suspected of stealing £200 worth of health and beauty products from Waitrose at the Capitol Centre in Walton-le-Dale.

A force spokesperson said: “We also have arrested a man following a theft from a store at the Capitol Centre.

“We were called to Waitrose at around 4pm yesterday (Sunday, October 6). It was reported around £200 worth of health and beauty products had been stolen.

“A 35-year-old man from Manchester is under arrest on suspicion of theft from a shop and is currently in custody waiting to be questioned.”