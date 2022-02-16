Blackpool artist and youth worker horrified to discover Swastika graffiti near Preston's UCLan campus

The hateful symbol was found daubed on the wall of a house at the bottom of Moor Lane yesterday (Tuesday, February 15).

Brendan Bunting, an artist and youth worker from Blackpool, said he was 'deeply concerned' when he came across the Nazi emblem whilst walking through the city in the evening.

The swastika is most often associated with Nazism, antisemitism and white supremacy, and its use can be considered a hate crime.

"This is like dark stuff from the 1970s," said Brendan, who for years has used art as a form of activism to promote social justice, as well as to educate and engage young people on social issues.

"It’s deeply concerning to see such racist graffiti in this day and age. Let alone in a multicultural and strong community like Preston."

Last year, reports of anti-Jewish hate incidents hit a record high in the UK. The Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that monitors antisemitism, recorded 2,255 incidents across the country.

Brendan added: "I thought we had moved away from such racism. But sadly, anti-semitic attacks seem to be on the rise.

"As a country we should embrace and celebrate what makes us different. As underneath the skin colour, away from the religion, we are all the same.

"It’s important that we treat all forms of racism as abhorrent, they have no place in modern society."

Lancashire Police said it is aware of the the graffiti and it is under investigation.

Preston City Council have been approached for comment.

