Police make arrest after finding "missing and wanted" Walton-le-Dale man Morgan Birdsall in Preston

Morgan Birdsall was the subject of a missing person's appeal on Sunday (February 20), when police said they were "increasingly concerned for his welfare".

Going public with their appeal, police said the 24-year-old was last been seen in the Leyland Road area of Penwortham shortly before 1am on Sunday (February 20).

Lancashire Police said Morgan - who has links to Chorley and Walton-le-Dale - was also wanted in connection with an investigation into harassment, malicious communication and criminal damage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said missing man Morgan Birdsall, 24, who was also wanted in connection with an investigation into harassment, malicious communication and criminal damage, was found "safe and well" in Preston

On Monday evening, the force confirmed they had found him "safe and well" somewhere in Preston.

He has been bailed until March 20.

A police spokesman said: "We asked for your help in finding missing 24-year-old Morgan, who was also wanted in connection with an investigation into harassment, malicious communication and criminal damage.

"Just to update you, Morgan was found safe and well in Preston yesterday.

"A 24-year-old man, from Walton-Le-Dale, has been arrested on suspicion of blackmail.

"He has been bailed until March 20."

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months.