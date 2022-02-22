Man wanted on recall to prison found hiding inside hotel room in Preston

Earlier in the week, police appealed for information to find John McKechnie, from Preston, who was wanted on recall prison.

"He was duly arrested and subsequently spent the remainder of his evening in one of our one-bedroom en-suites," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

