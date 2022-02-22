Man wanted on recall to prison found hiding inside hotel room in Preston
A man who was wanted on recall to prison was arrested after being found in a Preston hotel room.
Earlier in the week, police appealed for information to find John McKechnie, from Preston, who was wanted on recall prison.
On Monday evening (February 22), officers found McKechnie hiding inside a hotel room in Preston.
"He was duly arrested and subsequently spent the remainder of his evening in one of our one-bedroom en-suites," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
