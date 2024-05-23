Police launch appeal for information after boy, 11, was shot in the head in Leyland
Police are appealing for information after a boy was shot in the head.
The victim, 11, was playing football with friends in the back garden of a house on Roadtrain Avenue in Leyland on Monday evening when the ball went over a fence.
As the boy climbed the fence to look over, he was hit in the head by a metal pellet fired from what is thought to be an air weapon.
He suffered a fractured skull and was taken to Alder Hey hospital for surgery. He is now recovering.
The incident happened at about 7.20pm.
An investigation is underway to find the person responsible.
Det Con Paul Brown, of South CID, said: “This incident has left a young boy with some really significant injuries, and it is fortunate he was not more seriously hurt or even killed.
“We are carrying out a number of enquiries to try and identify the person or persons responsible and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, has any dashcam or Ring doorbell footage, or who has any information which could assist our investigation to get in touch.
“I’m sure someone in the local community knows who is responsible for what’s happened to this young boy and I would urge them to come and speak to us.
You can call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 1410 of May 20 or alternatively you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence on 0800 555 111.