Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People have been urged to come forward after the incident left the boy with significant injuries.

Police are appealing for information after a boy was shot in the head.

The victim, 11, was playing football with friends in the back garden of a house on Roadtrain Avenue in Leyland on Monday evening when the ball went over a fence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the boy climbed the fence to look over, he was hit in the head by a metal pellet fired from what is thought to be an air weapon.

Police launch appeal for information after boy, 11, was shot in the head in Leyland

He suffered a fractured skull and was taken to Alder Hey hospital for surgery. He is now recovering.

The incident happened at about 7.20pm.

An investigation is underway to find the person responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Con Paul Brown, of South CID, said: “This incident has left a young boy with some really significant injuries, and it is fortunate he was not more seriously hurt or even killed.

“We are carrying out a number of enquiries to try and identify the person or persons responsible and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, has any dashcam or Ring doorbell footage, or who has any information which could assist our investigation to get in touch.

“I’m sure someone in the local community knows who is responsible for what’s happened to this young boy and I would urge them to come and speak to us.