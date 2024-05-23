Local residents left in shock after boy, 11, was shot in the head on Roadtrain Avenue in Leyland
A community in Leyland has been left in shock after a boy was shot in the head by a suspected air gun.
On Monday May 20, at around 7:20pm, the victim was playing football in the garden of his home on Roadtrain Avenue when the ball was kicked over the fence.
It was whilst jumping over the fence to retrieve the ball that the 11-year-old boy was struck by what is believed to be an air weapon in the head, fracturing his skull.
After being taken to Alder Hey Hospital for surgery and now recovery, police have stated that it’s fortunate that he was ‘not more seriously hurt or even killed’.
Speaking with neighbours on the road, many people expressed their utter shock while others were completely unaware of the incident.
One woman said: “I just can’t believe something like this has happened on our road, we don’t get anything like that round here.
“We are all just in a state of shock at the whole situation.”
Another male resident said: “Just who would shoot an 11-year-old child whether it was inadvertent or not.
“It really is a tragic incident and I just hope the boy is recovering well and his injuries heal.”
Today, Lancashire Police have issued an appeal for information on the incident urging anyone with any form of footage or knowledge to come forward.
Det Con Paul Brown, of South CID, said: “I’m sure someone in the local community knows who is responsible for what’s happened to this young boy and I would urge them to come and speak to us.”