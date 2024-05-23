Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Neighbours ‘can’t believe this has happened’ when speaking about the tragic incident.

A community in Leyland has been left in shock after a boy was shot in the head by a suspected air gun.

On Monday May 20, at around 7:20pm, the victim was playing football in the garden of his home on Roadtrain Avenue when the ball was kicked over the fence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was whilst jumping over the fence to retrieve the ball that the 11-year-old boy was struck by what is believed to be an air weapon in the head, fracturing his skull.

Roadtrain Avenue in Leyland, scene of a shooting

After being taken to Alder Hey Hospital for surgery and now recovery, police have stated that it’s fortunate that he was ‘not more seriously hurt or even killed’.

Speaking with neighbours on the road, many people expressed their utter shock while others were completely unaware of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One woman said: “I just can’t believe something like this has happened on our road, we don’t get anything like that round here.

“We are all just in a state of shock at the whole situation.”

Many residents had no knowledge about the incident but were utterly shocked when they were told.

Another male resident said: “Just who would shoot an 11-year-old child whether it was inadvertent or not.

“It really is a tragic incident and I just hope the boy is recovering well and his injuries heal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, Lancashire Police have issued an appeal for information on the incident urging anyone with any form of footage or knowledge to come forward.