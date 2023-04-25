Police issue update on Leyland stabbing as victim suffers life-changing injuries

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered ‘life-changing’ injuries to his head and body, during the attack on April 21, 2023.

Emergency services were called to Leyland Lane, at 7:38pm that evening, and he was taken to hospital.

An 18-year-old man from Leyland, and a 16-year old boy from Bootle, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody.

Police have issues an update on a stabbing in Leyland

Lancashire Police are now appealing for witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious, as well as any mobile phone, CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist their investigation.

A spokesperson said: “We are particularly interested in the streets in and around the Spar in Leyland Lane and the Broadfield Close area of Leyland between 7pm and 8.30pm.”