Air ambulance lands in Leyland after emergency services called to medical incident at Tesco Extra

An air ambulance touched down in Leyland after emergency services were called to a medical incident at a supermarket.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 16:24 BST

Emergency services were called to the Tesco Extra in Towngate at around 10.55am on Wednesday (April 12).

An ambulance, rapid response ambulance, consultant paramedic and air ambulance were sent to the scene.

North West Ambulance Service confirmed they treated a female patient at the scene and she was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

Emergency services were called to a medical incident at the Tesco Extra in Towngate, Leyland (Credit: Google)Emergency services were called to a medical incident at the Tesco Extra in Towngate, Leyland (Credit: Google)
They would not provide any further details about the patient’s condition.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.

