Police have issued an update regarding an incident which saw a man kicked while lying on the floor at Manchester Airport.

Footage shared online last month showed a man being struck by a firearms officer after he and his brother were arrested following a violent clash with police on July 23.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced on July 26 a police constable was under criminal investigation in relation to the events.

A further referral from the Greater Manchester force, received on Monday, included a complaint "detailing several allegations, from one of the people involved", the IOPC said, which had led to a second officer being investigated.

A screen-grab from a video that shows a man being kicked by GMP officers at Manchester Airport | SWNS

The IOPC said the second officer was also being investigated for potential gross misconduct for alleged breaches of police professional standards including their use of force.

Greater Manchester Police on Thursday confirmed they had “submitted a comprehensive file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service”.

“GMP Major Incident Team investigators, led by a highly experienced Senior Investigating Officer, have been thoroughly investigating the incident.

“Four men remain on police bail.

“A separate and independent investigation into our officers’ actions, by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, remains ongoing.”

Footage of the incident was shared widely online prompting protests in Rochdale and Manchester city centre.

GMP had said their firearms officers were subject to a "violent" attack while trying to make an arrest at terminal two.

A spokesman for the force said there was a risk their weapons could be taken from them.

A further video later emerged showing the build up to the kicking incident involved a fight in which officers were punched to the ground.

Four men were arrested for assault and affray following the incident.