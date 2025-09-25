Lancashire Police give update on man, 50s, found dead in Blackburn
Officers rushed to a home in Whitebirk Road in response to a concern for welfare report at around 4pm on Monday (September 22) .
Inside the address, they sadly discovered the body of a 54-year-old man. Lancashire Police said they were initially treating his death as ‘suspicious’.
The force said a post-mortem examination has since taken place and established that the man’s death was no longer suspicious.
He has been named locally as Moshen Vepari.
The Blackburn Muslim Community posted a death notice on social media, saying: “Moshen Vepari (Vepari Gas Plumbing and Heating), of Whitebirk Road, Blackburn has sadly departed from this temporary world and returned to his creator.”
A police spokesperson said: “At 4.03pm on Monday we were called to an address in Whitebirk Road, Blackburn, to a report of a concern for welfare.
“When our officers attended, the body of a 54-year-old man was very sadly found inside the property.
“Following a postmortem, his death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared in due course for HM Coroner.
“Our thoughts remain very much with his family, and they have asked for their privacy to be respected at this sad and distressing time.”