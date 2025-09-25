Lancashire Police give update on man, 50s, found dead in Blackburn

Police have issued an update after a man in his 50s was found dead in Blackburn this week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers rushed to a home in Whitebirk Road in response to a concern for welfare report at around 4pm on Monday (September 22) .

Inside the address, they sadly discovered the body of a 54-year-old man. Lancashire Police said they were initially treating his death as ‘suspicious’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were called to an address in Whitebirk Road, Blackburn at around 4pm on Monday (September 22) and found the body of a 54-year-old man inside the property | Submitted

The force said a post-mortem examination has since taken place and established that the man’s death was no longer suspicious.

He has been named locally as Moshen Vepari.

The Blackburn Muslim Community posted a death notice on social media, saying: “Moshen Vepari (Vepari Gas Plumbing and Heating), of Whitebirk Road, Blackburn has sadly departed from this temporary world and returned to his creator.”

A police spokesperson said: “At 4.03pm on Monday we were called to an address in Whitebirk Road, Blackburn, to a report of a concern for welfare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When our officers attended, the body of a 54-year-old man was very sadly found inside the property.

“Following a postmortem, his death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared in due course for HM Coroner.

“Our thoughts remain very much with his family, and they have asked for their privacy to be respected at this sad and distressing time.”