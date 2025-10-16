Police issue statement after male seen with machete on Churchill Way, Leyland
Police were called at 7.59pm on Saturday to Churchill Way to a report that a male had been seen with a machete.
Posting in a public Facebook group with nearly 60k members, a worried member of the public urged parents to check where their sons were after claiming to have witnessed a confrontation with a group of males outside McDonald’s in Leyland with one allegedly pulling out a machete.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Officers attended, a search of the area was made, but the male was found to have left the scene.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log 1323 of 11th October.