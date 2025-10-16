Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to him in connection with an investigation into a collision at Asda in Chorley.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision occurred on Bolton Road on Tuesday, September 30, where it was reported that a man riding a mobility scooter knocked over a pedestrian at around 10.30am.

The pedestrian was left with minor injuries.

The collision occurred on Bolton Road in Chorley on Tuesday, September 30, where it was reported that a man riding a mobility scooter knocked over a pedestrian at around 10.30am. | Chorley Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Chorley Police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we are now in a position to ask for your help.”

They added: “We know these images aren’t of the highest quality, but if you recognise this man, witnessed this incident, have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, or have any information that could help us.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 quoting log 617 of 1st October.