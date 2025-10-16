Manhunt for person on mobility scooter following Asda crash which injured pensioner on Bolton Road, Chorley

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to him in connection with an investigation into a collision at Asda in Chorley.

The collision occurred on Bolton Road on Tuesday, September 30, where it was reported that a man riding a mobility scooter knocked over a pedestrian at around 10.30am.

The pedestrian was left with minor injuries.

The collision occurred on Bolton Road in Chorley on Tuesday, September 30, where it was reported that a man riding a mobility scooter knocked over a pedestrian at around 10.30am. | Chorley Police

A spokesperson for Chorley Police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we are now in a position to ask for your help.”

They added: “We know these images aren’t of the highest quality, but if you recognise this man, witnessed this incident, have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, or have any information that could help us.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 quoting log 617 of 1st October.

