Lancashire Police release CCTV of Leyland church vandal suspect who desecrated 40 graves
"God is a lie" was found scrawled on the wall of St James’ Church in Slater Lane on Good Friday (April 18).
Obscene graffiti was scrawled on around 40 gravestones and Lancashire Police said the incident is being treated as a hate crime. The Archbishop of York described the vandalism as a "desecration".
Now the force has released CCTV footage from further reports of damage across Slater Lane over the Easter weekend and believe the same culprit was behind the church attack.
A police spokesperson said: “You’ll remember us telling you about a report of vandalism at St James’ Church and we have some footage to show you from a separate report, which we think may be connected.
“It was reported on Friday, April 18 that the church itself and a number of headstones had been damaged at the church on Slater Lane in Leyland.
“We later received further reports of damage across Slater Lane, over the Easter weekend.
“We would like to speak with the person in the footage in connection with the incidents. We know that this footage isn't of the highest quality, but are hoping that someone will recognise them.
“This is being treated as a hate crime and is being taken incredibly seriously. Understandably, this has caused a great amount of upset to the parishioners and the wider community, and we would encourage anyone who has information or footage to come forward and speak to us.
“If you live near to the church, please check any CCTV or doorbell cameras. If you have any footage that you think we need to see, let us know through the appropriate channels.
“If you recognise them, or have information to assist our enquiries, please contact us on 101 quoting log 0399 of April 18. or email [email protected]”