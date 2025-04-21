Archbishop’s prayers and support for County parish after vandalism attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, has written a message of support to the vicar and people of the Lancashire Church of England parish which suffered the attack on Good Friday.

Archbishop Stephen says he is ‘holding them in his prayers’ at this difficult time.

The exterior of the St James’ Church in Leyland and around 40 gravestones nearby were daubed with offensive graffiti.

The attack, which coincided with one of the holiest days and weekends in the Christian calendar, did not deter the congregation who carried on with their services as usual, including a wedding on the Saturday.

Another view of the scene in Leyland early on Easter Sunday as Bishop Joe rededicates St James Church and the grounds to the worship of God

The local community rallied round to help them remove the graffiti in record time and the building and grounds have also now been rededicated to the worship of God.

Police have described what happened as a ‘disgraceful act of vandalism’.

In his letter to the parish, sent to Vicar, Rev. Marc Wolverson, the Archbishop says: “For this precious holy ground to be so appallingly desecrated is deeply shocking.

“Easter should be a time of celebration and joy. It saddens me greatly that this Easter your own celebrations may feel a little muted.

Left to right, Diocesan Chancellor David Hodge KC; Rt Rev. Dr Joe Kennedy and the Rev. Marc Wolverson on Easter Sunday as Rt Rev. Dr Joe Kennedy, Bishop of Burnley, rededicates St James’ and the grounds to the worship of God.

“Yet, of course, the story of Easter is the story of God’s triumph over sin and darkness. Because God raised Jesus from the dead, we know that no power on earth can undermine his mercy and love.

“I hope it is a small comfort to know that, alongside many others, I am holding you and your church in my prayers this Easter. I am praying that despite the horrors of Good Friday, your faith in the resurrection might be strengthened and that you will all experience anew the power of the Lord at work in your lives.”

Meanwhile the Bishop of Blackburn, Rt Rev. Philip North, has spoken to the Archbishop and also Rev. Marc directly about the incident and has sent his own message to parishes across the County asking for collective prayers for St James’ at this difficult time.

In his message the Bishop advises caution but says there is no indication at this time this was anything but an isolated incident.

He adds that his episcopal colleague, Rt Rev. Joe Kennedy, Bishop of Burnley, joined the Vicar and people of St James’ on Easter morning to pray for them and rededicate the building and its grounds to the worship of God.

Bishop Philip continues: “It is good news that the Police are taking this disgraceful and shocking incident with a great deal of seriousness.

“South Ribble Borough Council has been quick to respond and offer support and the local community is pulling together.”

The Bishop adds: “It seems ironic that St James’ should be attacked on the day that the body of the Lord Jesus was attacked, abused and crucified. But on Good Friday, human sin became the source of its own undoing through the victory of the cross.

“Please pray for the people of St James’ at this time as together we rejoice that the victory of God’s love is guaranteed.”

Rev. Marc Wolverson said today: “Our whole church community is hugely grateful for the support offered to us by the Archbishop, our Bishops and the people of Leyland. We are also grateful to the police for the way they have dealt with this matter.

“My first reaction was heartbreak at the actions of these individuals who perpetrated this crime; I feel very sorry for them. It’s the worst thing I’ve had to deal with as a vicar.

“But, in the days since, the way we have seen the people of Leyland rally round to help has been so uplifting. The wedding we had planned on Saturday was able to go ahead and we have continued with all our services across the Easter weekend … one of the holiest periods in the Christian calendar."