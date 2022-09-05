News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police "increasingly concerned" for missing Leyland man Lawrence Taylor

Yesterday (September 4), both South Ribble and Chorley Police expressed their concern for a missing Leyland man, last seen three days ago.

By Aimee Seddon
Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:26 pm

Taking to Facebook in the early hours of Sunday morning, the Police said they were “becoming increasingly concerned” for the welfare of 31-year-old Lawrence Taylor.

Lawrence is missing from an address in Leyland, and was last seen in the Hugh Lane, Leyland area at around 10:00 am on Saturday (September 3).

He is described as 6ft tall, with short black hair, and was last seen wearing a long top and navy joggers with grey Nike trainers.

Have you seen missing Lawrence Taylor?

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Preston roadworks from September 5: Which streets in the city are affected, how ...

In the Facebook post, Police added: “We are now concerned for Lawrence’s welfare and are appealing for your help to find him. If you have seen Lawrence or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting LC-20220903-1257. Please share this post and thanks for your help.”

Police are yet to share any further updates.