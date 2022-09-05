Police "increasingly concerned" for missing Leyland man Lawrence Taylor

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to Facebook in the early hours of Sunday morning, the Police said they were “becoming increasingly concerned” for the welfare of 31-year-old Lawrence Taylor.

Lawrence is missing from an address in Leyland, and was last seen in the Hugh Lane, Leyland area at around 10:00 am on Saturday (September 3).

He is described as 6ft tall, with short black hair, and was last seen wearing a long top and navy joggers with grey Nike trainers.

Have you seen missing Lawrence Taylor?

In the Facebook post, Police added: “We are now concerned for Lawrence’s welfare and are appealing for your help to find him. If you have seen Lawrence or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting LC-20220903-1257. Please share this post and thanks for your help.”