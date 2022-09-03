News you can trust since 1886
These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (Sep 5)

Preston roadworks from September 5: Which streets in the city are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

This week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

By Aimee Seddon
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 4:55 am

Lasting from just one day to three week, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Accessing underground chamber to undertake fibre optic maintenance. When: Sep 6- Sep 8

2. Aldfield Avenue, Preston

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; INSTALL NEW TEE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION When: Sep 6- Sep 8

3. Blackpool Road, Preston

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Excavate Infrastructure - Under Ground/ Ariel and install new Fibre Optic Cable Duct for Fibre To The Premises project. Installation of Fibre When: Sep 5- Sep 9

4. Cannon Street, Preston

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Install new gas service When: Sep 7- Sep 12

