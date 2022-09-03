Lasting from just one day to three week, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

1. 2.jpg What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Accessing underground chamber to undertake fibre optic maintenance. When: Sep 6- Sep 8 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Aldfield Avenue, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; INSTALL NEW TEE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION When: Sep 6- Sep 8 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Blackpool Road, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Excavate Infrastructure - Under Ground/ Ariel and install new Fibre Optic Cable Duct for Fibre To The Premises project. Installation of Fibre When: Sep 5- Sep 9 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Cannon Street, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Install new gas service When: Sep 7- Sep 12 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales