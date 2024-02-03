Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called on January 29th to a report of a serious sexual assault in Burnley.

At around 3-45pm, a 17-year-old girl was approached by a man on Colne Road, near to Sainsbury’s in Burnley. She was led to Bank Parade where she was subjected to a serious sexual assault. She was then subjected to a second serious sexual assault by the same man on Church Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: “We know that reading this may be alarming, and you may be wondering about why you haven’t yet heard of our investigation. We want to reassure you that our officers have been thoroughly investigating behind the scenes since this was reported to us and have been following a number of lines of enquiry.”

Police are hunting this man after a serious sexual assault in Burnley

Det. Supt Stephen Holgate, of East Division said: “These were two serious sexual assaults, and a team of detectives have been working hard to identify the person responsible for these offences.

“The victim and her family are being supported by specially trained officers.

“If you recognise the man then please contact us urgently. Alternatively, if you have any information that could assist our enquiries, no matter how insignificant you may think it to be, I would urge you to get in touch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Major Incident Public Portal has been opened, and you can submit information through this link: https://orlo.uk/UQnAp