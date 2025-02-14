Greater Manchester Police hunt for 26-year-old wanted on recall to prison

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 14th Feb 2025, 10:35 BST
An urgent police appeal has been issued to find a 26-year-old man wanted on recall to prison.

Ryan Bardsley is wanted by Greater Manchester Police and has links to both Manchester city centre, Salford and the wider North West region.

Most Popular

The force has shared a picture of the 26-year-old and is asking for the public’s help to find him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ryan Bardsley, 26, is wanted on recall to prisonplaceholder image
Ryan Bardsley, 26, is wanted on recall to prison | GMP

Anyone who sees Bardsley or has information on his whereabouts should contact GMP immediately.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Details can be passed on directly to GMP or to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.

A GMP city centre spokesperson said: "We are appealing for the public's help to find Ryan Bardsley, who is wanted on recall to prison.

"He has links to the city centre of Manchester and Salford areas of Greater Manchester. Any info? Call 0161 856 3508 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Related topics:Greater ManchesterSalfordPolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice