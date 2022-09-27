Police helicopter and armed officers search Leyland for men seen carrying weapons
Armed police were deployed to Leyland after reports of men seen carrying weapons in the streets yesterday (Monday, September 26).
The police helicopter and dogs unit were also mobilised to search for the men, who were reportedly seen in Haig Avenue, off Broadfield Drive, shortly after 3pm.
Patrols flooded the streets between Broadfield and Moss Side as the police helicopter circled low above the estates, but the armed men were not found.
An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch.
Local reports suggest the men were carrying firearms, but this has yet to be confirmed by Lancashire Police.
Police statement
A spokesman for the force said: “At 3.06pm yesterday (September 26) we received a report of men being seen in Haig Avenue, Leyland, carrying weapons.
"Armed officers, the police helicopter and police dogs attended the area and carried out a comprehensive search.
"No arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing.