Greater Manchester Police have issued a update on the huge operation around tonight’s first Oasis gig in Manchester.

Police chiefs said the first home gig on the Oasis reunion tour at Heaton Park has passed without major incident.

Six men aged between 20 and 55 were arrested for being drunk and disorderly, and on suspicion of drugs and fraud offences. They all remain in custody at this time.

Five drones were also seized after breaches of air space restriction in place for all shows.

Specialist and accredited officers in drone technology dealt with a number of breaches of air space restrictions, which are in place between 11am and 11.59pm on each day of the Oasis concerts at Heaton Park.

The restriction covers one-and-a-half nautical miles surrounding the venue, and anyone found breaching this could face prosecution.

These officers have sought out seven pilots, seizing five of the drones and issuing words of advice to two others.

Officers have issued warnings to anyone thinking of attempting to get their drone ‘Up In The Sky’ within the restricted air space they will not hesitate to act against you.

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Boyle said: “We are really pleased to say that fans attending the concert tonight have been able to do so safely and without incident.

“We have had an extensive, highly visible presence at the venue and across the city today to ensure everyone’s safety, and a dispersal notice covering Heaton Park remains in place until 2am tomorrow morning to allow us to deal with any anti-social behaviour robustly.

“We would advise all fans travelling to and from the coming events to ensure they keep an eye out for information from our partners about transport options and road closures, allow enough time to get to the concert, keep hydrated and look out for each other.

“As always, if you notice anything that looks suspicious, report this to security staff or police immediately.

“This operation sits alongside resources there for anyone in need of police assistance across the whole of Greater Manchester.”