Take a look inside Preston's new Home Bargains store set to open at Queens Shopping Park this weekend

Home Bargains is getting ready to open its new store in Preston this weekend, and we’ve had a preview on what’s on offer.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th Mar 2023, 17:55 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 18:09 GMT

Take a sneak peek inside below:

The new store - located at Queens Shopping Park - is set to open its doors on Saturday, March 18.

1. First look inside Preston's new Home Bargains store

The new store - located at Queens Shopping Park - is set to open its doors on Saturday, March 18. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The discount retailer has moved into the giant unit formerly home to Fusion Trampoline Park, which closed last August.

2. First look inside Preston's new Home Bargains store

The discount retailer has moved into the giant unit formerly home to Fusion Trampoline Park, which closed last August. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Work has been ongoing at the new store since November and the unit has undergone a major refurbishment.

3. First look inside Preston's new Home Bargains store

Work has been ongoing at the new store since November and the unit has undergone a major refurbishment. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Home Bargains has invested approximately £1 million into its new store.

4. First look inside Preston's new Home Bargains store

Home Bargains has invested approximately £1 million into its new store. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

