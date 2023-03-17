Home Bargains is getting ready to open its new store in Preston this weekend, and we’ve had a preview on what’s on offer.
Take a sneak peek inside below:
First look inside Preston's new Home Bargains store
The new store - located at Queens Shopping Park - is set to open its doors on Saturday, March 18. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. First look inside Preston's new Home Bargains store
The discount retailer has moved into the giant unit formerly home to Fusion Trampoline Park, which closed last August. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. First look inside Preston's new Home Bargains store
Work has been ongoing at the new store since November and the unit has undergone a major refurbishment. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Home Bargains has invested approximately £1 million into its new store.
Home Bargains has invested approximately £1 million into its new store. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard