Police shut M61 due to police incident near Bolton
The southbound M61 is closed due to an ongoing 'police incident' this morning (Wednesday, October 12).
The Manchester-bound carriageway is closed between J5 and J4, near Bolton, whilst emergency services work at the scene.
All traffic is being held between junction 5 (Westhoughton) and junction 4 (Farnworth).
There is congestion back to junction 6 (Horwich)
Traffic on the northbound carriageway was also briefly held at 8.45am, but this has since reopened and all lanes are now running.
Diversion Route
Those travelling southbound are advised to follow the Hollow Square diversion symbol on road signs:
- Leave the M61 at J5.
- At M61/A58 roundabout, take the third exit and follow the A58 for 1 mile.
- At A58/A6 roundabout, take the first exit onto A6 eastbound and follow for 2 miles.
- At A6/Watergate lane roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the link road to M61 and follow for less than a mile.
- At Watergate Lane/M61 Jct 4 roundabout, take the third exit and re-join the M61 southbound.