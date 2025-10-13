Police chased off three people in the process of attempting to steal a motorbike from a property in Chorley.

Lancashire Police received reports in the area of Rock Villa Road in Whittle-le-Woods in the early hours of Sunday stating three hooded figures were acting suspiciously in the area and trying to break into cars.

Patrols attended and disturbed them and they ran off.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We were called at 3.10am on 12th October to Rock Villa Road, to a report of three people attempting to steal a motorbike.

“Officers attended and three people fled the area on foot. No arrests were made.”

It is also a reminder to all residents to make sure your houses and vehicles are locked and secure at all times and to report any suspicious activity to Lancashire police.

Enquiries are continuing. Please call 101 – quoting log 0182 of 12th October.