A woman and two men have been charged after a taxi driver was stabbed in Buckshaw Village.

Police were called to Holland House Way where the driver was attacked at the wheel at 9.49pm on Wednesday.

The street was taped off while police attended the scene. You can read our report on the incident here.

Police at the scene in Sharrock Street, Buckshaw Village this morning (Thursday, February 6) | Wayne Taylor

He suffered stab wounds to his arm but has since been discharged from hospital.

Two men, aged 37 and 45, and a woman, aged 31, were arrested nearby and have since been charged.

Phillip Dookie, 45, of no fixed address, Dominic Colapinto, 37, of Mayflower Crescent, Buckshaw Village, and Stacey Tickle, 31, of Holland House Way, Buckshaw Village, were charged with robbery.

Dookie was further charged with Section 18 wounding with intent and possession of a knife/sharp bladed article in a public place.

All three were remanded in custody to appear at Preston Magistrates Court today (February 7).