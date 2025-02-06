Three arrested after taxi driver stabbed in Buckshaw Village street

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 6th Feb 2025, 11:14 BST
A taxi driver was stabbed in a knife-point robbery in Buckshaw Village last night.

Police have taped off the scene in Holland House Way, off Buckshaw Avenue, where the taxi driver was attacked shortly before 10pm.

Most Popular

Lancashire Police said two men, aged 37 and 45, and a 31-year-old woman have been arrested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police at the scene in Sharrock Street, Buckshaw Village this morning (Thursday, February 6)placeholder image
Police at the scene in Sharrock Street, Buckshaw Village this morning (Thursday, February 6) | Wayne Taylor

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The force said the taxi crashed into a parked car amid the driver’s struggle with his knife-wielding assailants.

He was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his arm and has since been discharged.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.49pm yesterday to Holland House Way, Buckshaw Village, to a report of robbery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our officers attended and found that a taxi driver had been threatened, assaulted and stabbed in the arm.

“During the assault, the taxi collided with a stationary car.

“Two men, aged 37 and 45, were arrested nearby on suspicion of robbery and Section 18 grievous bodily harm. They are currently in custody.

“A 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and assisting offenders. She is in custody.”

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has dashcam footage from the area should contact police on 101 – quoting log 1380 of February 5, 2025.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceBuckshaw VillageLancashirePolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice