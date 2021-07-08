Police arrest man with knife after he demands money and threatens a member of staff in Burnley town centre bank

Officers were called to Barclays Bank in St James Street at 11-05am to a report of a public order incident.

The town centre was cordoned off as police dealt with the incident.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "It is believed that a man, who had been asked to leave the branch, produced a knife whilst staff and customers were inside.

The scene in Burnley town centre this morning where a man was arrested after demanding money and threatening a member of staff in Barclays Bank.

"He made demands for money and member of staff was threatened, but thankfully, no one was injured and no cash was handed over."

Officers arrested a 34-year-old man from Burnley on suspicion of robbery.

The spokesman added: "We would like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident and was resolved within a short period of time.