Police arrest man with knife after he demands money and threatens a member of staff in Burnley town centre bank
Police swooped at a Burnley town centre bank this morning after receiving reports that a man produced a knife, demanded money and threatened a member of staff.
Officers were called to Barclays Bank in St James Street at 11-05am to a report of a public order incident.
The town centre was cordoned off as police dealt with the incident.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "It is believed that a man, who had been asked to leave the branch, produced a knife whilst staff and customers were inside.
"He made demands for money and member of staff was threatened, but thankfully, no one was injured and no cash was handed over."
Officers arrested a 34-year-old man from Burnley on suspicion of robbery.
The spokesman added: "We would like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident and was resolved within a short period of time.
"We do not believe that there is a threat to the wider community."