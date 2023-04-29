News you can trust since 1886
Police appeal for Preston man after breaching restraining order

A man is wanted by police after breaching a restraining order.

By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 29th Apr 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 11:26 BST

Daniel Furness, who’s last known address is Dallas Street, Preston, is wanted in connection with the offence of breaching a restraining order.

Furness is described as white, of medium build, 5ft 8, with a shaven head and tanned skinned.

Daniel Furness.Daniel Furness.
He has links to the Plunginton area of Preston.

A police spokesperson has said: “

Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1240 of March 21.”