Police appeal for Preston man after breaching restraining order
A man is wanted by police after breaching a restraining order.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 29th Apr 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 11:26 BST
Daniel Furness, who’s last known address is Dallas Street, Preston, is wanted in connection with the offence of breaching a restraining order.
Furness is described as white, of medium build, 5ft 8, with a shaven head and tanned skinned.
He has links to the Plunginton area of Preston.
A police spokesperson has said: “
Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1240 of March 21.”