Appeal for missing Skelmersdale pensioner launched by Lancashire Police

Lancashire Police has launched an appeal for a missing Skelmersdale pensioner after he was last seen at home on Friday (28 April).

By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 29th Apr 2023, 09:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 09:12 BST

John was last seen at his home in Skelmersdale at 09:55 am on Friday 28 April and he was wearing a grey beanie hat, grey waterproof jacket, blue jeans, grey duffel bag and was walking with 2 crutches.

The police have described John as a 5ft7 tall, white male, with grey hair and beard.

In a social media post issued by the Constabulary within the early hours of this morning (29 April), it reads ‘This is John. He is currently missing from home and we’re really concerned for his welfare, so are now asking the public for help.’

John is said to have connections with Ormskirk, Bursough and Bury and the public are urged to contact 999 quoting ‘LC-20230428-1024’ If you have any information that could help find John.