Appeal for missing Skelmersdale pensioner launched by Lancashire Police

John was last seen at his home in Skelmersdale at 09:55 am on Friday 28 April and he was wearing a grey beanie hat, grey waterproof jacket, blue jeans, grey duffel bag and was walking with 2 crutches.

The police have described John as a 5ft7 tall, white male, with grey hair and beard.

In a social media post issued by the Constabulary within the early hours of this morning (29 April), it reads ‘This is John. He is currently missing from home and we’re really concerned for his welfare, so are now asking the public for help.’

