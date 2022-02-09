Police appeal for man sought in connection with assault of two women in Morecambe
Have you seen Matthew Rushton, 24, from Lancaster?
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 12:14 pm
Police would like to speak to him in connection with an assault on two women on Morecambe Road, Morecambe.
The incident occurred in the early hours of February 6.
Rushton is described as being 5ft 5ins, with blue eyes and short hair which is light brown/blonde.
He has links to Morecambe, Lancaster and Durham.
Anybody who has seen him, or knows where he may be, is asked to get in touch by emailing [email protected] or by calling 01524 596455 or 101, quoting log number 75 of February 6.