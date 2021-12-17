Police appeal for information after vandals smash shop windows in Lancaster city centre
Police are appealing for information after a spate of criminal damage incidents in Lancaster where windows of shop premises have been smashed..
Friday, 17th December 2021, 2:24 pm
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "These incidents come at a time when businesses are trying to get back on their feet. We have a number of lines of enquiry including city centre CCTV.
"If you have any information relating to these incidents can you please email: [email protected] or call 101.
"However, if a crime is in progress please dial 999.
"You can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."