Police appeal after paving stone is thrown onto Lostock Hall railway causing £20,000 in damage

Police say the stone slab was heaved over the side of a bridge in Croston Road and dropped onto the tracks in the early hours of Saturday, June 5.

The heavy stone flag partially landed on the rails and caused damage to nine passing trains, as well as lineside electrical cables.

Network Rail said the incident caused nearly £20,000 in damage and disruption costs and endangered the lives of those travelling on the trains.

No arrests have been made, but British Transport Police (BTP) are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.

You can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 207 of June 5, 2021.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The damage was caused on Saturday, June 5, when a paving stone was thrown from a bridge over the railway near Lostock Hall station