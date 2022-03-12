Police appeal after Lancashire bride's car stolen from wedding venue
Police have issued an appeal for information after a Lancashire bride’s car went missing following her wedding.
The theft from the unnamed wedding venue in Darwen, was reported on Saturday, March 12, following a ceremony the previous day.
It has been described as “particularly callous” by officers because of the circumstances of the timing and they want to hear frim anyone who knows anything about the incident or can help with the possible whereabouts or sightings of the vehicle.
Lancashire Road Police said on social media: “We don't normally do this, but this is particularly callous.
"The owner of this car got married yesterday in Darwen. The best day of her life was ruined when she discovered her car stolen from the venue overnight.”
The car is a white Ford Fiesta, registration EA17 SWK.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police on101 quoting log 442 of March 12.