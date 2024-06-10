Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crews remain in attendance to monitor and extinguish hotspots within the building.

A joint police and fire investigation has been launched into the cause of a large blaze in Blackpool.

The fire at the old Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) site at Warbreck Hill Road was spotted at around 11.30pm on Friday (June 7).

Ten fire engines and numerous specialist appliances responded to the incident, with more than 50 firefighters working to extinguish the blaze.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of a large blaze on Warbreck Hill Road in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service) | Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder remained on Saturday as crews continued to monitor hotspots which were “flaring up due to windy weather conditions”.

Crews remained in attendance on Monday (June 10) to monitor and extinguish hotspots within the building.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A joint investigation is underway with Lancashire Police.

“We would like to thank our partner agencies and the local communities for your support and understanding during this ongoing incident.”

Footage from the scene showed large flames engulfing the roof of the building on Saturday as firefighters attempted to bring the blaze under control.

Residents were advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to the smoke.

Warbreck Hill Road remained closed between Bispham Road and Devonshire Road on Monday.

A northbound diversion was subsequently in place at the junction from Benson Road and Plymouth Road.

Ten fire engines and numerous specialist appliances initially responded to the incident (Credit: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service) | Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Blackpool Council said the closures were likely to remain in place during rush hour.

“Delays are expected, please plan ahead and avoid the area if possible,” a spokesperson added.

Lancashire Police confirmed a joint investigation was underway alongside colleagues from the fire service.