Major Blackpool Road closed as emergency services attend to another fire at Warbreck House
Witnesses at the scene of the incident have reported seeing a number of fire engines attending an incident at Warbreck House in Blackpool this morning, with one person saying that the emergency services arrived ‘with blues and twos on’.
A large amount of smoke was also seen billowing up from the building before more fire engines arrived and emergency services used a drone to gain an aerial view of the building. Firefighters have reportedly entered the building, with one witness saying that they believed the building was on fire once again following a hot spark.
Lancashire Police said: “Warbreck Hill Road is currently closed due to a fire. Our officers are in attendance, alongside our colleagues from the fire service, and we’d ask you to avoid Warbreck Hill road, and the surrounding areas.
“We’d ask all residents to keep doors and windows shut, and we will bring you an update when we’re able to. We know that some people have come to the area where the fire is. We’d ask that you refrain from doing so where possible, both for your own safety, and to allow our officers and colleagues to focus on keeping everyone safe and extinguishing the fire.”
Emergency services had previously attended the scene at 23:33 on Friday June 7 as flames began to engulf Warbreck House leading to firefighters cordoning off sections of Bispham Road while they tackled the blaze.
Numerous roads were closed as a result, with a spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue saying: “Firefighting operations are ongoing, please void the area and keep windows and doors closed if you can smell smoke.”
Warbreck House was vacated by the civil service in 2023, while a new permanent home is built in the town centre.
