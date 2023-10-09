Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to reports of a racially aggravated public order offence at 2.10pm on Sunday (October 8).

It was reported that a pig’s head had been left outside the former Methodist church building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said they are treating the incident as a potential hate crime and an investigation was ongoing to identify the individual responsible.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers on patrol in Barnoldswick (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers confirmed no arrests have been made, but they are carrying out active enquiries including house to house and CCTV checks, as well as visits to local butchers and abattoirs

Insp Claire Pearson, from the Pendle and Ribble Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I want to make it clear that we do not tolerate hate of any form and we are taking this incident extremely seriously.

“We have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case and they are working around the clock to identify those responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am sure the residents of Barnoldswick will be equally as appalled by this behaviour and I want to appeal directly to them to contact the police if they have any information or footage which would assist us in our enquiries.”

Police have also stepped up reassurance patrols as a precaution and are asking anyone with information or any concerns to stop an officer and speak to them.

They are also in continued dialogue with our partners, local councillors and faith leaders.

Ibrar Ahmed, from the Barnoldswick Islamic Centre, said: “This incident is not aligned with the spirit of Barnoldswick, where Muslims have been an integral part of the community since the 1960s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Barnoldswick Islamic Centre remains committed to fostering peace and harmony, working alongside everyone in our town to promote understanding.

“The Barnoldswick we know and call home is a place of friendship and respect, and together, we'll ensure it stays that way.”