News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Pig’s head left outside site of proposed mosque in Barnoldswick

A pig’s head was left outside the site of a proposed mosque in Barnoldswick.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 9th Oct 2023, 18:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 18:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to reports of a racially aggravated public order offence at 2.10pm on Sunday (October 8).

It was reported that a pig’s head had been left outside the former Methodist church building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said they are treating the incident as a potential hate crime and an investigation was ongoing to identify the individual responsible.

Officers on patrol in Barnoldswick (Credit: Lancashire Police)Officers on patrol in Barnoldswick (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Officers on patrol in Barnoldswick (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular

Officers confirmed no arrests have been made, but they are carrying out active enquiries including house to house and CCTV checks, as well as visits to local butchers and abattoirs

Read More
Search continues for man wanted in connection with aggravated burglary in Presto...

Insp Claire Pearson, from the Pendle and Ribble Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I want to make it clear that we do not tolerate hate of any form and we are taking this incident extremely seriously.

“We have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case and they are working around the clock to identify those responsible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am sure the residents of Barnoldswick will be equally as appalled by this behaviour and I want to appeal directly to them to contact the police if they have any information or footage which would assist us in our enquiries.”

Police have also stepped up reassurance patrols as a precaution and are asking anyone with information or any concerns to stop an officer and speak to them.

They are also in continued dialogue with our partners, local councillors and faith leaders.

Ibrar Ahmed, from the Barnoldswick Islamic Centre, said: “This incident is not aligned with the spirit of Barnoldswick, where Muslims have been an integral part of the community since the 1960s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Barnoldswick Islamic Centre remains committed to fostering peace and harmony, working alongside everyone in our town to promote understanding.

“The Barnoldswick we know and call home is a place of friendship and respect, and together, we'll ensure it stays that way.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or email forcecontro[email protected], quoting log number 845 of October 8.