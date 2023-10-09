Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jamie Knowles is wanted by police as part of an investigation into an aggravated burglary at a home in Preston.

The 19-year-old is approximately 5ft 11ins tall, of proportionate build, with brown curly hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has links to Preston, South Ribble, Lancaster and Blackpool.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...