Police were called to Gisburn Road, on the Brookfield estate in Ribbleton, after a man forced his way into a home at around 8.30pm.

He attacked those inside and left one person injured before making off with a quantity of cash.

Ambulance crews treated the victim for a minor injury whilst the police helicopter was deployed to help hunt for the man.

The police helicopter was deployed to search for the man who broke into a home in Ribbleton on Sunday night (November 13)

Today (Monday, November 14), Lancashire Police confirmed they were unable to locate him and no arrests have been made.

The force did not say whether the offender was known to his victims.

Concerned residents took to social media to ask what was happening in the area as the helicopter rumbled low over the rooftops and officers searched the streets.

One worried resident asked: “Anyone know why the search helicopter is out around the Ribbleton and Grange area?”

Another said: “It’s in Brookfield. Police and ambulance are on Gisburn Road.”

Police statement

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 8.32pm to Gisburn Road, Ribbleton, Preston after an offender forced his way into a house while the occupants were there.

“He stole a quantity of money and one of the occupants suffered a minor injury.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should call 101, quoting log number 1300 of November 13.