Penwortham man caught with rucksack stuffed with cannabis in Preston

A man was caught with a rucksack stuffed with cannabis while taking his mum’s brand-new Volkswagen for a spin around Preston.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 14:48 BST

The 26-year-old, from Penwortham, was stopped while driving his mum's brand new Volkswagen T-Roc around the Holme Slack area of Preston on Wednesday (April 12).

Officers were concerned by the manner in which the car was being driven and pulled him over in Rose Lane at around 10.30am.

He was spoken to about his driving before officers spotted a rucksack on the back seat. The rucksack was searched and bags of cannabis valued at approximately £14,000 were found.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from Penwortham, was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply and driving with excess drugs
A roadside drugs swipe was carried out which proved positive for cannabis.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply and driving with excess drugs.

He has since been released on bail but his mum’s new Volkswagen has been retained by police.

Second arrest in Burscough

A second vehicle was stopped and more drugs seized in an unrelated incident in Burscough.

The driver was pulled over at 2.30pm on County Road, Ormskirk and wraps of what is believed to be cocaine were found secreted in the car.

A 55-year-old man from Burscough was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and taken into custody.

He has since been released under investigation.