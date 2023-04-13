He was seen smoking a cigarette at the wheel of his taxi as he travelled along Eaves Lane in Chorley on October 31 last year.

Eagle-eyed Chorley Council officers were carrying out checks on a licensed premises when they spotted him drive past in a taxi licensed by Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council.

A licensed vehicle is considered to be a smoke-free place for the purposes of the Health Act 2006 and it’s an offence to smoke in a smoke-free place.

Chorley Council officers observed the driver of a licensed taxi smoking a cigarette whilst travelling along Eaves Lane, Chorley

The Council did not say whether any passengers were in the taxi at the time.

An investigation was launched and the driver was found to be Rana Faisal Jameel, 49, of Logwood Street, Blackburn, who was then issued with a fixed penalty notice requiring him to pay a fine.

Despite attempts by both Chorley Council and Blackburn with Darwen Council licensing officers to contact him, Jameel failed to pay the fine.

He was therefore prosecuted by Chorley Council via the Single Justice Procedure, with Blackburn with Darwen Council assisting the case by providing a witness statement.

Jameel failed to respond to the notice and was found guilty in absence. He was sentenced to a fine of £220 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £88 plus Council’s costs of £150.

“Smoking in a smoke-free place is a serious matter,” said Adele Hayes, head of enforcement at Chorley Council.

“The law is there to protect people when visiting public places, including vehicles and in this case a licensed vehicle that carries members of the public.