A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run collision in Great Harwood.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 14th Aug 2023, 17:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 17:57 BST

A woman was walking her dog in Blackburn Old Road when she was hit by a grey Audi Q2 at around 8pm on Saturday, August 12.

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene of the collision which left the pedestrian with “serious injuries”.

Officers on Monday (August 14) urged anyone who witnessed the incident or caught the collision on camera to come forward.

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in Great HarwoodA pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in Great Harwood
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We believe that the Audi may have collided with another vehicle during this time.

“We are asking the owner to come forward and contact us.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/, quoting log number 1287 of August 12.

Dashcam footage can be uploaded directly to https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/lancashire/appeal/public-dashcam-submission.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.