Suspect charged after man hospitalised with 'number of lacerations' following altercation in Leyland

A man has been charged after a person suffered a “number of lacerations” during an altercation in Leyland.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 12:45 BST

Police were called to reports of an altercation in Bannister Drive shortly before 6pm on Saturday (August 12).

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital suffering a “number of lacerations.”

Officers said his injuries were “not life-threatening.”

Adam Muska, 35, of Windrow Drive, Preston, was later charged with Section 18 wounding and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Monday (August 14).