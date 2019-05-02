Parbold murder probe: What we know so far

A murder investigation is under way after a body was found in Parbold. This is what we know so far.



A walker is believed to have found the body in a wooded area off Parbold Hill at around 5.25pm on Wednesday.

Police investigations continue in Parbold

Police were called and a murder probe was launched as the death was considered to be suspicious.

The area was cordoned off for police to carry out their investigations, with officers continuing to work there on Thursday.

Crews from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service attended to provide lighting to assist with the investigation.

It is not yet known if the body is that of a man or a woman.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of death.