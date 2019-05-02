Murder investigation launched after body found in woods in Parbold

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a body was found.



Police were called at around 5.25pm on Wednesday after a body was discovered in a wooded area off Parbold Hill, in Parbold.

The death is being treated as suspicious and an investigation is under way.

Police say it is not yet known if the body is a man or woman.

A cause of death has yet to be established and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Det Ch Insp Geoff Hurst, of Lancashire Police’s force major investigation team, said: “A murder inquiry is under way after a body was found in Parbold.

“At this stage it is not known if the body is a man or woman and inquiries are ongoing to identify them.

“We are at the very early stages of our investigation and would appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

“Furthermore, if you have seen anyone acting suspiciously or any unusual behaviour in the area in recent days, please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log reference 1153 of May 1.