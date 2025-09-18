Two men who launched a shocking crime wave while living in a tent under an electricity pylon have been jailed by a judge.

Nial Farmer and Aiden Craigie were said to have caused alarm and distress to householders in the Preston area as they targeted affluent neighbourhoods almost nightly.

Between them the pair committed a total of 36 burglaries, car thefts and bank card frauds before police eventually cornered them in their canvas lair.

Farmer, 19, formerly of Charnock Street, Deepdale, pleaded guilty to 24 offences – including wounding a fellow inmate while in custody at a young offenders institution - and was jailed for three years by Judge Michael Maher at the city’s Crown Court.

Craigie, 26, a scaffolder and formerly of Burholme Close, Ribbleton, admitted 12 crimes and received a 15-month prison sentence.

Both men were disqualified from driving – Farmer for 30 months and Craigie 19 months.

The court was told the two men embarked on a campaign of night-time raids on well-to-do parts of Penwortham, Hutton, Longton, Fulwood, Bamber Bridge, Clifton, Newton and Kirkham during March and April this year.

Concern spread across the communities as news of the crime wave hit social media.

Garages, garden sheds and vehicles were broken into, with items like electric bikes, motorcycles, tools, laptops and bank cards all stolen.

Niall Farmer, 18, and Aiden Craigie, 25 Pic: Preston Police | nw

At least three cars – a Jaguar XJ Sport, a Nissan Qashqai and an Audi A3 – were taken from driveways and all were damaged when they were finally returned to their owners, one of them belonging to a firefighter who ended up having to walk to work.

The Jaguar was written off, the Qashqai needed £5,000 of repairs and a full valet because of “the stench of cannabis” and all four tyres on the Audi were slashed. That too cost £5,000 to repair.

The Nissan was used in a drive-off theft of fuel at a filling station in New Hall Lane, Preston. The banks cards were used at shops and to pay for taxis.

Judge Maher said the raids had been committed at “alarming regularity, night in night out ” over March and April and told the men they had caused significant distress to the communities they targeted. “That obviously didn’t concern either of you in the slightest,” he said.

The only burglary the men admitted doing together was one in School Lane, Longton where they stole an electric bike, only to dump it in a garden in Hutton over a mile away.

Two motorcycles worth £3,500 were stolen in another burglary of a domestic garage and both were abandoned outside another victim’s house.

Judge Maher was shown drone footage of the pair being arrested by police at the tent they had been living in under a pylon on Riversway, Preston.

CCTV footage was also played in court showing an incident in an exercise yard at Wetherby Young Offenders Institution in which Farmer was seen attacking another inmate from behind using a piece of hard plastic shaped into a knife.

Judge Maher told him: “You swung that knife at his head and he is very fortunate to (still) have sight in his right eye. He defended himself until officers arrived. You threw the weapon away and strolled away as if nothing significant had happened.”

The victim, said the judge, had refused to give a statement because he did not wish to be called a “grass”.

Farmer’s barrister David Traynor said his client had admitted 11 burglary counts and most of them were “sneaky” offences with little damage caused.

On the wounding charge he said Farmer had been told by other inmates to “do” the man before he used a knife on him. His client, he said, had been trying to “put on a show” and that despite several blows with the weapon only one had caused a serious injury to his eyebrow.

He told the judge that Farmer’s upbringing had been a difficult one and at one point him and his father had been homeless and living in a caravan.

“He is still very much a creature of his background,” he said. “And he behaves very much they way he does because of that. Bad decision making is what it comes down to.

“What he is currently going through is not an easy life and it is not somewhere he wants to be.

“He wants to change his life – he is at the crossroads. He expresses his apologies to those who have been affected.”

Lawyer Anthony Parkinson, defending Craigie, said the burglary in School Lane, Longton was “the only one that connects him to Farmer.”

“In relation to that Farmer easily gets into a garage and takes an e-bike and hands it to Mr Craigie.

“He has a (criminal) record and I accept it doesn’t help him. But drugs got the better of him. He was using cocaine, falling out with friends and family members and ended up with him living at various houses and eventually in a tent. He was committing the offences to feed the drug addiction that he had.”

Judge Maher said the majority of the offences both men had confessed to were thefts, non-domestic burglaries and acts of fraud using items they had stolen.

They had often been committed in the early hours of the morning and had caused “significant” distress to people living in the communities they targeted.

Addressing Farmer about the attack in Wetherby he said the plastic had been fashioned into a “knife” which would not have been detected by scanners. His victim had been lucky to escape with only blurred vision and a cut above the eye. He said his excuse for attacking the man “makes absolutely no sense to me at all”.

He said he was dealing with a significant number of burglaries in Farmer’s case and only an immediate custodial sentence was warranted.

“You have made some expression of remorse to some of the people (affected) but not to the person you stabbed.”

He gave Farmer an 18-month sentence for the “vicious” wounding to run consecutive to a further 18 months for all the other offences, making a total of three years in a young offenders institution.

In Craigie’s case he sentenced him to a total of 15 months in prison.